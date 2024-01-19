Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle it's the project perfect for MachineGamesin the words of the developers: “Like two pieces of a puzzle that fit together beautifully,” said senior animator Rebecca Elfstrom Hiden.

“We have some great, sometimes crazy ideas that on paper seem completely crazy, but… they blended very well with this franchise“, continued the animator.

“There's this fantastic adventure that digs into the heart of the character and shines a light on all the elements that made people fall in love with him. And then there are these huge, complex scenarios that fit the game perfectly.”

“In short, the DNA of MachineGames and the pillars of Indiana Jones came together in a natural way”, concluded Rebecca Elfstrom Hiden, while director Jerk Gustafsson explained how the team includes many fans of the archaeologist played by Harrison Ford.