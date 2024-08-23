To allow you to be able to recover these secondary elements Compared to the main story, the developers have reported that it will also be possible to go back to scenarios already explored previously and possibly travel paths not previously taken.

This means that there will be a basic story to follow but that the game will not be limited to that, and will also offer digressions and insights on other aspects that can be followed by the most assiduous players or ignored or simply not seen by the less attentive.

More details emerge from Gamescom 2024 on Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle with the team reporting that it is the MachineGames’ biggest game so far, in terms of scope and content, with many optional elements and non-linear development .

A large game with lots of side content to discover

“Because it’s more open, we think about replayability differently than we did in the Wolfenstein games, for example,” director Jens Andresson explained to IGN.

“In this game you are allowed to go back and visit again areas already explored previously, in order to be able to delve deeper into all the contents present”.

It will therefore be possible to revisit the various settings and perhaps recover clues, elements and collectibles not previously reached, with notes and photos to collect to complete the information in Indiana Jones’ possession.

This also means that a lot of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle content is essentially optional and depends on the player’s willingness to explore. “The story is very important, but for those who just want to follow the main story, the game will be shorter. For those who want to see everything, there are a lot of things to explore because it’s a very large title.”

Also noteworthy is how IGN’s preview tends to compare the first-person action, with stealth elements and possible melee combat, to the excellent The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, which will surely please those who appreciated the old title for the first Xbox. In fact, part of MachineGames is composed of the same authors, at the time in Starbreeze.

In the meantime, we saw the release date announced in a trailer and set for December 9 on PC, Xbox and Game Pass, while on PS5 it is expected in spring 2025, in addition, a first expansion and various special editions of the game were announced.