Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle was one of the main protagonists of the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024, but other news about the game emerged in the following hours, concerning in particular the special editions and also theAnnouncement of the first expansionas well as likely other content coming post-launch.
Yesterday evening we saw the new trailer announcing the release date of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, as well as confirming its arrival on PS5, but the news doesn’t end there, as the official press release issued by Bethesda and Microsoft also shed light on the contents of the special editions, which provide information on upcoming expansions and DLC.
Among the bonuses linked to the purchase of one of the special editions there is also the possibility of a early access to the game, which allows you to download and play Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle three days ahead of its release on December 6.
DLC The Order of the Giants Among the Special Edition Bonuses
MachineGames and Bethesda have announced Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle: Order of Giants, the first story expansion introducing a new adventure for the protagonist, available after the game’s launch and accessible for free by those who purchase one of the special editions.
There are three different versions, including a rich Collector’s Edition that includes various physical collectible bonuses.
Let’s see the different editions of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle:
- Standard Edition – Digital or Physical
- Premium Edition – Digital or Physical
- Premium Upgrade – Digital Only (Requires Base Game)
- Collector’s Edition – Physics Only
If you do the reservationyou have access to some special content for the customization of the protagonist, with the Last Crusade Pack including traveling clothes and a lion tamer whip, and these are also accessible to Game Pass subscribers at the launch of the game.
The Standard Edition is the one included in the Game Pass catalog, and contains the base game with its standard content. Purchasing the Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade, or Collector’s Edition grants early access to the game starting December 6th instead of the official release date of December 9th.
The Premium Edition contains:
- Base game (digital or physical edition)
- Up to 3 days early access
- The Order of Giants™ Story DLC (coming later)
- Digital Artbook
- Temple of Doom dresses
- The Last Crusade Pack
The Premium Upgrade obviously contains the same elements in digital, allowing you to go from the standard edition to the Premium one. As for the Collector’s Edition Physicalthis is a very rich edition, containing the following elements:
- Base game
- 28cm Ancient Circle Globe with Hidden Compartment
- Up to 3 days early access
- “All-Creating” Relic Replica with Game Code (Base Game)
- Maxi SteelBook case
- New adventure diary
- The Order of the Giants story DLC (available later)
- Digital Artbook
- Temple of Doom dresses
- The Last Crusade Pack
