Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle was one of the main protagonists of the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024, but other news about the game emerged in the following hours, concerning in particular the special editions and also theAnnouncement of the first expansionas well as likely other content coming post-launch.

Yesterday evening we saw the new trailer announcing the release date of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, as well as confirming its arrival on PS5, but the news doesn’t end there, as the official press release issued by Bethesda and Microsoft also shed light on the contents of the special editions, which provide information on upcoming expansions and DLC.

Among the bonuses linked to the purchase of one of the special editions there is also the possibility of a early access to the game, which allows you to download and play Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle three days ahead of its release on December 6.