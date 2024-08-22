Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It’s only the daring archaeologist’s latest adventure in video games, but it’s by no means his first. In fact, it has a long history in this medium, going from the old Atari to obviously Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5.

In case you were excited by the announcement of this new installment and want to feel like the globetrotting hero, there are several of his games that you should try out. We also share with you those that are still easy to find and do not require you to go looking for old consoles on the Internet or at your neighborhood flea market.

Indiana Jones games that are still easy to get

LEGO Indiana Jones 1 and 2

Let’s start with something simple to both get and play: Lego Indiana Jones 1 and 2These games originally came out back in the days of the Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii, but luckily you can still enjoy them today. They are currently available on Xbox consoles thanks to backwards compatibility and on PC via Steam.

The first game lets you relive the entire original archaeologist trilogy, from Raiders of the Lost Ark until The Last Crusade. Of course, all with the typical humor of LEGO games and with the possibility of using a large number of characters from these films.

Source: Telltale Games

LEGO Indiana Jones 2 It also lets us play the original trilogy but also adds The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It also includes new scenes from previous films, a level creator, and modified abilities for its characters.

This game would be perfect for someone who wants to relive the archaeologist’s adventures with some humor and also for those who want to introduce the little ones in the house to these adventures. As we mentioned, they are very easy to find and enjoy so anyone can give them a try.

The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure It may put some people off because it is a graphic adventure, but it remains one of their most entertaining games. Plus it probably served as inspiration for The Great Circle with one of its mechanics.

In addition to following the same plot as the movie step by step, it allows players to feel like geniuses with its puzzles. They will really make you think, especially since there is not just one way to solve them. This was very revolutionary at the time and Bethesda has already said that they will take a similar approach in their game.

Source: Lucasarts

If you want to play Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure you will need a computer. Currently you can easily find it on GOG and Steam for less than 100 Mexican pesos. So it wouldn’t cost you much money and in exchange you will receive one of the best titles of the eighties hero.

Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis

We are back with another graphic adventure in the form of Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. Furthermore, this is not just a great game from the good Indy, it is also considered one of the best of all time. So even if you are not a fan of the archaeologist you should try it.

Its gameplay is that of a point and click similar to The Last Crusade and also to the series Monkey Island. What made it stand out at the time and still holds up today is its great replayability and the difference between the paths you can take. Each with its own gameplay approach and cutscenes.

Source: Lucasarts

Here you can choose between three different paths. One is focused on solving puzzles, another will give you a companion for your adventure and finally we have one totally focused on action. Also, just like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusadehis riddles have multiple possible solutions.

It is also a PC game that you can still easily find on Steam. In fact, you can also find it for less than 100 pesos and there are even packages that include a total of four video games of the adventurer. It’s also not very demanding on your computer, since it’s already a few years old, so there’s nothing stopping you from trying it.

The Infernal Machine

If point and click are not your thing, you can try Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine. This is the hero’s first 3D game. As such, it allowed it to do many more things, which its creators took advantage of to give us combat, platforms, vehicular sections and, of course, puzzles.

Here we follow Indy in an original story that sees him in a race against the Soviets. Their goal is to rebuild the eponymous infernal machine, which could be more powerful than an atomic bomb, giving whoever possesses it a huge advantage in the Cold War.

Source: Lucasarts

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine It has 17 fully polygonal levels. Although there is combat against a wide variety of enemies, the title focuses more on the platforming sections.In these we have to use the archaeologist’s movements and his ever-trusty whip to reach the goal.

At the time it was highly applauded for its narrative and the risks it took in being a 3D adventure. However, its controls were negatively received because they felt strange and difficult to use.If you want to try it, it’s available on PC via Steam.

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Finally we have one of the games that most captures all the best of the movies with Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb. It gives us an adventure full of action, mysteries, different locations around the world, supernatural bosses and even shootings.

Its story serves as a prequel to the events of Temple of Doom and follows the archaeologist on his search for the tomb of Emperor Quin Shi Huang. This puts him back in competition against the Nazis and some members of the Chinese army to first find this site that holds a mysterious power..

Source: Lucasarts

The critics of the moment considered Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb one of the best hero games. However, it also received some negative reviews due to the lack of checkpoints in the levels and Indy’s strange way of jumping that made any platforming section a torture.

Despite the complaints, the game remains very enjoyable and you too can become part of its fan base. You can currently find it through Steam for PC and on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S thanks to backwards compatibility. Personally, it is one of the ones we recommend the most.

Will they give any of them a chance before they jump to The Great Circle?

