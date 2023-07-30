The director of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinythat is to say James Mangoldexplained why he and the other writers made the decision to kill Mutt Williamscharacter played by Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

For those who have seen the film, in fact, will know that the character played by LaBeouf is only mentioned and it is specified that died during the Vietnam War. During an interview given to varietyJames Mangold explained the reason for this choice:

It felt emotionally fitting that a disillusioned hero could end up at this wonderfully tumultuous time in the history of the world and that, with his son gone and his wife separated, he would imagine himself staying in the place he loves best.

Mut’s death therefore served to give considerable emotional weight to the character of Indy and to the film in general. In any case, the character played by Shia Labeouf is not remembered with so much affection by fans and the actor in question in recent years has been at the center of numerous controversies. However, Mangold explained that these vicissitudes played no role in the decision to kill the character off-screen:

It has nothing to do with facts related to films that I didn’t make. Either you made a film entirely about the two of them or you had to find a way not to have [Mutt, n.d.R.] in the story, because he was too important a character in the previous film and you couldn’t pretend he didn’t exist anymore.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently out in theaters but, currently, it’s turning out like one of the loudest flops of the year. With a budget of $300 millionthe film directed by James Mangold has not yet managed to cross the threshold of 400 million dollars worldwide within a month of its theatrical debut.