The first official images of the fifth installment of Indiana Jones. These let us see the eponymous archaeologist but also some of the new characters that will accompany him. Here we leave these first glances.

Source: Empire

Source: Empire

Source: Empire

What immediately jumps out of these images from Indiana Jones 5 is how whole Harrison Ford looks. The 80-year-old actor looks ready to spring into action and go in search of new treasures. Next to him we see his daughter and who, from her appearance, will surely be one of the villains.

One of the images shows Indy on a train and in front of a ghostly-looking being. If we analyze well, it is also possible to distinguish that he has a Nazi uniform. So we can expect that the mysticism and the supernatural of the original trilogy will be back.

We recommend you: Wolfenstein studio working on an Indiana Jones video game

It is expected that Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters on June 30, 2023. This is supposedly the last time we’ll see Harrison Ford as the treasure hunter. Let’s hope the directors do him justice and it’s a great send-off for this eighties hero.

What do we know about Indiana Jones 5?

Very few details have been revealed regarding the plot of Indiana Jones 5. Some of them are that he will be accompanied by his daughter, Helena. While his rivals will be a pair of Germans by the name of Voller and Klaber. But the treasure for which they will compete is still unknown.

Source: Empire

The film will take place in the year 1969, right at the height of the space race. Supposedly the object that both heroes and villains will look for will have to do with the landing on the Moon. Perhaps a trailer in the future can give us a better picture of what to expect. What did you think of the first images?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.