Harrison Ford He returned after 15 years to reprise his character Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the saga. This new adventure of the archaeologist will be the last in which we will see the well-known American actor. As we know, the movie opens in theaters first, so its streaming release will be delayed, as decided by the distribution rights holders.

If you don’t want to miss the premiere of “Indiana Jones: The Dial of Fate” ON-LINEhere we show you all the information you need to know about where, when and how to see the movie by STREAMING.

Where will “Indiana Jones” 5 be released online?

Harrison Ford for the last time in “Indiana Jones” 5. Photo: Lucasfilm

So far, the only platform that has the distribution rights to the film starring Harrison Ford is Disney Plus. Therefore, if you want to see the movie “Indiana Jones 5”, you must have a subscription to this streaming service.

What day does “Indiana Jones 5” premiere via STREAMING?

Although the exact date of when “Indiana Jones: Dial Fate” will be available ONLINE has not yet been confirmed, it is expected to be in October 2023, as the film should be expected to be withdrawn from theaters.

Watch the trailer for “Indiana Jones 5”

