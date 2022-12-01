To the delight of all fans of the most famous and imitated archaeologist in the world, the first official trailer from Indiana Jones 5whose real title was also revealed: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Let’s see the video:

The video was shown at the Brazilian Comic-Con, before being put online for everyone’s delight. In the video we can see Indiana Jones engaged in a horse chase, using his iconic whip. There are also some sequences that show Harrison Ford dejuvenated by the use of computer graphics, including one in which he is captured by Nazis. Let’s hope that the film lives up to Ford’s promise to tell a story of great humanity, but at the same time adrenaline.

The role of the villain German Voller was entrusted to Mads Mikkelsen, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) will play that of Indy’s niece, Helena. Boyd Holbrook will play Voller’s servant, Klaber. The cast also includes Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and Olivier Richters.

The director of the film is James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari), the first other than Steven Spielberg to have directed an Indiana Jones film. Spielberg of his own plays the role of producer, while George Lucas, who wrote the other four films, is not involved in the project.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.