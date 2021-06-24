Indiana Jones 5 It is in full swing and adventure film fans are ready for a new installment. However, production could suffer a further delay after an unforeseen first on set.

Through an official statement, Disney announced that protagonist Harrison Ford suffered a recording mishap a month after its inception. Next, we share the message that the company gave to calm the fans:

“In the course of rehearsals for a fight scene, Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury. Production will continue, while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as necessary in the coming weeks. “

Indiana Jones set a precedent in adventure movies. Photo: Disney

Its premiere is scheduled for July 29, 2022. Although the company did not say about any delay, fans hope that the actor’s injury will not worsen and the theatrical release will finally be postponed.

At the moment, there is no official synopsis, but the protagonist revealed that he has high expectations for Indiana Jones 5 and has compared it to the success of the MCU. “I really don’t want to give you what you want to see. I want to give you something that you did not anticipate seeing ”, were his words.

The film will be directed by James mangold and produced by Steven Spielberg. His love for the series makes him the perfect choice. He’s an excellent director who is very close friends with Harrison Ford, so it seems like all the pieces fit together at just the right time, ”producer Frank Marshal told Collider.