A 1973 federal law authorizing the practice was struck down by the Supreme Court in June; now, states decide

Indiana became the first US state to adhere to the Supreme Court decision revoking the right to abortion. Legislators deliberated on the issue on Friday (5.Aug.2022).

In June, the US Supreme Court overturned established case law in Roe v. Wade in 1973, which protected the country’s right to abortion. It is now up to States to decide whether or not the practice is illegal in their territory.

Kansas also decided on the issue. Despite already having a law that guaranteed the right, it held a referendum on Tuesday (2.Aug) that could reverse the situation. The population, however, maintained the legality of abortion.

With the review of the jurisprudence by the Federal Justice, 13 North American States activated the so-called “trigger laws” (“trigger laws”), which provided for an immediate or short-term ban on the practice. Now, local authorities are reviewing their laws.

FEDERAL PROTECTION

On Wednesday (Aug 3), US President Joe Biden signed a new executive order that expands federal protection for abortion in the country.

This was the second decree issued by the White House on the subject since the Supreme Court vetoed the constitutional right to abortion. “The health and lives of women are at stake.”said Biden.