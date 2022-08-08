Dhe tightening of abortion rules in the USA in the wake of a ruling by the Supreme Court is causing increasing criticism from business. Several companies have now protested in no uncertain terms against a new law in the state of Indiana that largely bans abortions. The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which has its headquarters here and is one of the largest employers, threatened to create more jobs elsewhere in the future: “In view of the new law, we will be forced to plan more growth in our workforce outside of our home state.” Engine maker Cummins, which like Eli Lilly employs about 10,000 people in Indiana, said until now, the right to make “reproductive health” decisions has given women the same opportunities as men to participate fully in working life. However, the new law conflicts with this.

The comments are remarkable for their critical tone. When the Supreme Court in June overturned decades of national abortion rights, most American companies were reluctant to evaluate the substance of the decision. Although many employers have announced that they would reimburse any costs if employees travel to other states for abortions, there was only a few open criticism of the judge’s decision. One of the few exceptions was jeans maker Levi Strauss, who said it opposed any moves that limit access to abortion. He also appealed to other companies to publicly advocate for abortion rights.

legislation is inconsiderate

The Supreme Court ruling prompted several states to enact stricter abortion laws prepared for this eventuality almost immediately. Indiana is now the first state to introduce a whole new law. As Eli Lilly has now said, it’s one of the strictest in the country. Abortions are only permitted in very few cases, for example when rape or incest have led to pregnancy or when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger. The law is scheduled to come into force in mid-September.

Eli Lilly criticized Indiana for having passed the restrictions within a short period of time, even though this was an issue “without a clear consensus”. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce argued similarly. Expedited legislation on such “complex matters” is “prejudicial at best and ruthless at worst” for the people of the state.







Both Eli Lilly and Cummins complained that the new law would make it harder for them to find employees in Indiana. The pharmaceutical company said it has adjusted the benefits of its company health insurance and will cover travel expenses for “reproductive services” that are no longer available locally. “But that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.” Eli Lilly also has extensive operations in politically less conservative regions of the United States. For example, the group announced in these that it would build a $700 million research center in Boston.