Indiana becomes first US state to ban abortion

Indiana became the first US state on Friday to pass legislation banning abortion since the US Supreme Court struck down a court ruling in June that recognized a woman's constitutional right to abortion throughout the world. country.

The ban, already signed into law by Republican Governor Eric Holcomb, will take effect on September 15 and includes some exceptions. Abortion will be permitted in cases of rape and incest (up to 10 weeks' gestation), when the mother's life is at risk and in cases where the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. Currently, Indiana law allows unrestricted abortion until the 22nd week of pregnancy.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"These actions followed long days of hearings filled with sober and personal testimony from citizens and elected officials on this emotional and complex topic," Holcomb said in a statement. \u201cUltimately, these voices shaped and informed the final content of the legislation and its carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances that a woman or fetus may face,\u201d he declared.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Since the reversal of the historic Roe v. Wade of 1973 by the Supreme Court in June, US states are reviewing their abortion laws. Last week, for example, Kansas voters rejected, in a referendum, the overturning of a section of the state Constitution that classifies abortion as a right. 