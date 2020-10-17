Indian women’s team fast bowler Mansi Joshi has come positive on the Kovid-19 investigation and will not be part of the women’s T20 Challenger to be played in the UAE next month. ‘ESPN Cricinfo’ reported on Friday that 27-year-old Mansi is on quarantine in Dehradun after being tested positive by the Corona virus. She has not gone to Mumbai where the other Indian players participating in the T20 Challenger arrived on 13 October.

The report said that 26-year-old fast bowler Meghna Singh has been included in the Velocity team led by Mithali Raj in place of Mansi. Mansi has represented the country in 11 ODIs and eight T20s for India since her 2016 debut.

It is to be noted that the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held in the UAE from November 4 to November 9. There are 3 teams playing in this league and all the matches will be played in Sharjah. All the players are currently quarantined for 9 days at Mumbai’s Five Star Hotel before participating in the tournament. Once the report of all the players comes negative then they will catch the flight of UAE.

