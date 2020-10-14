Commonwealth Games gold medalist and former world No.1 Deepika Kumari believes it will be a difficult challenge to get full quota for Indian women archers in the Olympics next year due to the cancellation of several proposed tournaments due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Indians have only one tournament left to qualify for the Tokyo Games and have two places to go.

On Indian table tennis player Mudit Dani’s online chat show ‘In the Spotlight’, Deepika said that the country’s women archers had worked hard and were confident of securing the quota before the Kovid-19 lockdown. He said, “When the lockdown happened, there were going to be qualifiers in a month, our practice was going well, but after that, suddenly we did not know what to do.”

The two-time world champion archer said, ‘Currently we have only one quota in the women’s category and only one qualifier is left to secure two other quota places. Normally by this time we would have got full quota but after this the situation is different. ‘



After failing to achieve the team quota for the World Championship in June last year, the Indian women’s archery team India will get a final chance in Paris to win the full quota. Deepika is the only Indian female archer to qualify for the Tokyo Games after winning a gold medal at the Asian Continental Qualification Tournament in Bangkok last year.

She recalled that despite being a two-time Olympian, she never became part of the Olympic opening ceremony. He said, ‘Our ranking in archery starts on the day of the opening ceremony. So I am sad that I was never able to be a part of any opening ceremony and watched it on TV.