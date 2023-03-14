Even the rocks of Val Fiscalina know this by now: a true champion is the one who manages to win ugly, dirty and bad matches. So was the third round match between Jannik Sinner and Adrian Mannarino, conquered by the Italian in two sets in one hour and 47 minutes. For Sinner it is the third time in the second round of Indian Wells and now an old acquaintance awaits him, Stan Wawrinka, capable of winning in three sets a very tough match against Holger Rune in three sets at almost 38 years old. Sinner was very good at raising the level in the important points, underlining the difference with the number 64 in the ranking. “Adrian is a tricky opponent, neither of them played their best today. The conditions were very complicated, with wind and sun. I’m happy because in this game I needed a lot of patience and I had it”. With Stan, with whom he shares manager Lawrence Frankopan, Sinner has recently won a match without a history in Rotterdam: “He and I know each other well, we have often played and we have also trained here. I expect a tough match, different from the one in Rotterdam, where I will have to raise my level of play. Stan has regained his confidence, he plays well here, he likes the conditions, and I have to recover ”.

THE MATCH

—

Sinner and Mannarino compete to see who makes the most mistakes, and the first set remains in balance for a long time, with no break points on either side. The French southpaw, who eliminated Lorenzo Musetti blocking the way to the third round blue derby, however made one more mistake which cost him the tie break of the first set. A slightly subdued Sinner, with some respiratory problems due to a cold, took a big risk by canceling the 34-year-old’s set point at 6-5 with an ace but was good at turning the situation around. Set point at 7-6 for Jannik, but the service is French and the South Tyrolean is unable to materialize. At 7-7, thanks to a double fault (the first of the match) from the left-handed, Jannik has a second chance to make it 1-0 and this time he’s not wrong. In the second set there is still substantial balance, with Cahill and Vagnozzi’s pupil having too many problems with his forehand and with the gusty wind, which changes the direction of the ball at the last minute. The Frenchman is really mangy, he forces the Italian n.1 to have long exchanges causing him to make a mistake in apnea. The balance breaks down in the ninth game, with Sinner winning two break points (the first two of the match by both). The first is cancelled, but on the second Jannik raises the level, commands the exchange, and grabs the 5-4 going to serve for the match. The whole Italian bench jumps up, aware that the game is now in hand. Sinner opens the game with service and forehand, weight and ball speed increase, yet the Frenchman is not yet out of the match. He goes 30-30 but Sinner raises the bar again, wins a match point and with the smash on the break closes 7-6 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes.