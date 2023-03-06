Los Angeles (Reuters)

Officials announced that Novak Djokovic, the world number one in tennis, has officially withdrawn from the Indian Wells Championship, referring to the refusal of his request to enter the United States with a special permit, because he did not obtain a vaccination against Covid-19.

The Serbian, one of the most famous non-vaccinated athletes, requested special permission from the US government last month to play the Masters in Indian Wells and Miami.

“World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 edition and will be replaced by Nikoloz Basilashvili,” organizers said in a statement.

The United States is currently preventing unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country, and these restrictions are expected to be lifted when the Covid emergency ends on May 11.

Djokovic has not participated in the two consecutive tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, two of the most important ATP tournaments, since 2019.

Reuters was unable to obtain immediate comment from a member of Djokovic’s team.

Tommy Haas, director of the Indian Wells tournament alongside the US Tennis Association and the US Open, tried to help the 22-time Grand Slam champion enter the country.

Djokovic was a strong favorite to win his sixth title in Indian Wells when the tournament kicks off in the Southern California desert next Wednesday.

Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open last year because of his position on vaccination, and was not allowed to enter the United States and participate in the US Open competitions, said he would rather withdraw from major tournaments than get a Covid vaccine.

Djokovic equaled Rafael Nadal’s record in the four Grand Slams when he won the Australian Open title last January.