Los Angeles – Luca Nardi's feat at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells (hard court, prize money 9,495,555 dollars) in California. The twenty-year-old from the Marche, number 123 in the world and on the scoreboard as a lucky loser after losing in the last round of the qualifiers, he defeated Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world and first seed, with the score 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 after two hours and twenty minutes, qualifying for the round of 16. Nardi will face the 26-year-old American Tommy Paul, number 17 in the world and seeded, on Wednesday.

Djokovic returns to lose a match against a tennis player not ranked among the top one hundred in the world after 16 years, since the defeat against the South African Kevin Anderson at the 2008 Miami tournament. With this prestigious success Nardi will enter the top one hundred in the world next weekhowever it goes against Paul.

“I think it's a miracle. I'm a twenty-year-old boy number 100 and he goes on to beat Novak Djokovic in the world. It's crazy.” These the words of Luca Nardi after the victory over world number one Novak Djokovic, which qualifies him for the round of 16 of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. “I think that before tonight no one knew me. I hope the audience had fun. I'm really happy”, adds the twenty-year-old from the Marche region who is inspired by Jannik Sinner for his feat. “I saw all his matches at the Australian Open. His exploits inspire me to always do better. I didn't expect to win today but I always give my all in every training session and today it happened. I'm really happy.”

Djokovic: “Luca had nothing to lose, I was terrible”

“Luca entered as a 'lucky loser' in the main draw, then he had nothing to lose. And he played great,” commented Djokovic on his part. “He deserved to win. But I was more surprised by my level because it was really, really bad,” added the 36-year-old Serbian