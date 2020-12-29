The ATP already has a roadmap for the first quarter of the year. A calendar of which the big fifth falls, Indian Wells, initially programmed from March 8 to 21 and that it will not take place due to the impact of COVID-19 in California. It was the first tournament to be suspended in 2020, when the competition was stopped due to the pandemic, and it will try relocate at later dates. The second 1,000 Masters of the year is held in Miami, from March 22 to April 4.

After the tournaments in Australia culminating in the Melbourne Grand Slam (February 8-21), the circuit will have land tour of South America (Córdoba, Buenos Aires and Santiago) and fast indoor in Europe (Montpellier, Rotterdam and Marseille), and in the Middle East, with the ATP 250 from Doha and the ATP 500 from Dubai, which together with the 500 from Acapulco will serve as a prelude to Miami.

In principle, the subsequent shore tour in Europe in spring with Montecarlo, Godó, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros will keep its initial dates.