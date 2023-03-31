At least 35 people were killed and 16 injured when the cover of a water well accessible by steps collapsed in the town of Indore, a local government official said on Friday. Eighteen people were saved.
The incident occurred as worshipers gathered at a temple on Thursday to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rama Navami, local authorities said. According to the Hindustan Times, it was an old well that the locals had covered with stone slabs three years ago. When people sat on the slabs on Thursday, the covering collapsed.
At least 75 military and rescue personnel worked throughout the day to clear debris, using ropes and ladders to pull out people who had fallen into the waterhole, local media reported.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Indian #water #lid #collapses #dead
Leave a Reply