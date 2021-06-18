The Delta variant of coronavirus, first reported in India, “is on the verge of becoming the dominant global variant because of its greater transmissibility”, informed Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the WHO (World Health Organization), in a press conference this Friday (18.Jun.2021). The information is from the portal G1.

Brazil has already registered at least 8 people infected with the Indian variant.

The São Paulo State Department of Health reported the strain in a 32-year-old passenger who lives in Rio de Janeiro. He landed at Guarulhos International Airport on May 22, after a trip to India, and went to the capital of Rio de Janeiro on a domestic flight.

On May 20, Maranhão identified 6 notifications caused by the variant. A 54-year-old Indian patient was admitted to a private hospital in São Luís. He is a crew member of the ship Mv Shangon Da Zhi, anchored in the state. After notification of the 1st case, 14 crew members had positive results and 9 negative.

In a statement, the Maranhão Health Department said that it was possible to carry out the genomic study in 6 infected, confirming the presence of the Indian strain, and that the other 8 had a very low viral load.

