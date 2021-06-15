The Delta variant of the coronavirus – also called Indian variant because it was first found there – is also spreading in the Netherlands. GGDs and RIVM are investigating more than two hundred young people between the ages of 15 and 19 who tested positive for corona after a visit to Spain and Portugal. “The great risk is that these young people who have returned from exam parties will spread the Delta variant further in the Netherlands,” according to the RIVM.
15-06-21, 22:47
That is why the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) calls on all young people returning from Portugal and Spain to have a PCR test. Doctor of infectious disease control Rosa Joosten makes an appeal via Instagram to young people who have been to one of the two countries. ‘I understand that you want to party, but really stick to the measures and get tested.’
