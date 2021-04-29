The variant of SARS-CoV2 coming from India has half the world worried. While Fernando Simon prefers to be prudent until studies show the virulence of this new mutation, doctors such as César Carballo, deputy of the Emergency Department at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, fear its possible arrival in Spain.

The Indian variant, which belongs to the lineage B.1.617, It was first detected in India in October 2020 and has already reached at least 19 countries. Here’s everything the World Health Organization knows about her:

Variant of interest



Although the WHO has warned that this variant it could be more contagious and vaccines may not be as effective about it, there is still not enough data to prove it, so further investigation has to be done.

However, variant B.1.617 has been cataloged as “variant of interest“So, for the moment, it should not be as serious as the ‘worrisome variants’, among which are those of the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and Japan.

Three mutations



B.1.617 has been known as a double mutant because they have been found for the first time at the same time two mutations affecting protein S, which allows the virus to enter cells. Although, as explained by the WHO, this variant is characterized by three mutations: L452R, P681R and E484Q.

The first, L452R, has also been identified in the Californian variant that “has been associated with greater transmissibility, a reduction in neutralization by some (but not all) monoclonal antibody treatments, and a moderate reduction in neutralization in post-vaccination sera in the United States.”

The second, P681R, it could also lead to increased transmission in cell tissues; while the third, E484Q, “laboratory studies suggest that convalescent samples from individuals who had a natural infection may have a reduced neutralization.”

Are vaccines effective?



According to the WHO, based on preliminary laboratory studies of a small number of samples (45 in total), those people who have previously past COVID-19 and those who have received the Novavax-Covaxin vaccine, developed in India using inactivated viruses, have been capable of neutralizing variant B.1.617.

Is this variant the culprit of the second wave in India?



It is still too early to know what has caused this second wave to hit the Asian country so hard. According to the WHO report, it could be the potential increase in transmissibility in addition to other factors such as “problems related to the implementation and enforcement of social and public health measures, and social gatherings (including mass gatherings during cultural and religious celebrations, and elections) ”.

Cases in Spain



Yet there are no confirmed cases of this variant in Spain. However, as a preventive measure, a 10-day quarantine for passengers coming from India.

recommendations



The World Health Organization awaits the evolution of the virus and warns that “The more SARS-CoV-2 circulates, the more opportunities it will have to mutate”. For this reason, it recommends continuing with the safety and hygiene measures established so far as well as the mass vaccination of the population.