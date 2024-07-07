The singer gave a private performance at the pre-wedding party of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performed last Friday (5.Jul.2024) at the pre-wedding party of Indian Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia. According to Billboard, Bieber would have received US$ 10 million (R$ 54.6 million) for the private show.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were attended by guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The official ceremony is expected to take place between July 12 and 14.

The groom’s father is worth more than $123.4 billion, according to Forbes. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries, a conglomerate responsible for energy sources such as natural gas and oil, and which operates in the textile and telecommunications sectors.

The marriage ceremony will take place at the family’s residence in Mumbai: a 27-story mansion, nicknamed “Antilla”.