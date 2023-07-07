Indian Train Crash | Three employees of the railway company were arrested in connection with the disastrous train accident in June

Almost 300 people died and at least 850 were injured in the accident.

of India the police said on Friday that they had arrested three men in connection with the train accident that happened last month.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the matter, among others.

Those arrested are employees of the Indian Railways. According to AFP, two of them are engineers and one is a technician.

They have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence, according to a statement from the Indian Central Crime Police.

of Odisha in the state in what happened in June nearly 300 people died in the accident.

In addition, at least 850 people were injured. According to Reuters, it is India’s worst train accident in two decades.

The accident occurred when a full passenger train was mistakenly diverted onto a loop track. On the wrong track, it collided with a parked freight train carrying ore.

The carriages of the derailed passenger train then collided with a third oncoming passenger train.

According to AFP, there were a total of more than 2,000 passengers on board the passenger trains.

of India According to AFP, the Minister of Railways has previously said that the accident was related to the electronic signal system used to control the train.

According to Reuters, the workers repairing the railway barrier had made incorrect connections to the signal system.

Reuters has also seen the Railway Safety Board’s report on the issue. In it, investigators said the first crash was caused by workers doing the repairs not having a standard wiring diagram.

According to Reuters, the workers made incorrect connections when disconnecting the circuit that controlled the boom.