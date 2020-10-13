Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri has requested former South African captain AB de Villiers to return from retirement and play international cricket again. De Villiers played an unbeaten 73 off just 33 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 the previous day. He hit five fours and six sixes in his innings.

On the basis of a brilliant innings played in the last overs of de Villiers, Bangalore challenged 195 runs in front of Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday and then defeated Kolkata by 82 runs.

Shastri tweeted today, “What people saw last night was amazing and the feeling is the same even after waking up today. AB de Villiers needs you internationally in these difficult circumstances or anyway. Back from retirement Come. This game will be better with your return. “

Now, that the penny has dropped. What one saw last night was unreal. And the feeling is the same waking up. @ ABdeVilliers17, the game in these trying times or otherwise needs you back in the international arena and out of retirement. The game will be better off #RCBvKKR # IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/s9BG6MxiCv – Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 13, 2020

It is worth mentioning that de Villiers quit international cricket in 2018. He has played 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. At the same time in the current season of IPL, he has so far scored 228 runs in seven matches for Bangalore at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 185.37. During this time, 20 fours and 13 sixes have come out of his bat.