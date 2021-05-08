The southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu announced a new general isolation measures today, Saturday, after the country recorded a record number of Corona deaths in one day, as the increase in cases continued.

The Indian Ministry of Health recorded 4,187 deaths from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths close to 240,000, and 401,078 infections were recorded, bringing the total number to 21.9 million since the start of the pandemic.

Officials in Tamil Nadu said the statewide lockdown will start on Monday and continue until May 24. Shops and other businesses will be allowed to open on Saturday and Sunday to give residents time to prepare for the general lockdown.

The neighboring state of Karnataka announced late Friday that it would extend restrictions on movement until May 24 as well.

The second wave of the Corona pandemic in India has put pressure on the country’s health care system in light of the scarcity of hospital beds and oxygen.

Morgue and crematorium struggle to deal with the number of dead, and citizens use parks and parking lots to cremate bodies.

Medical professionals believe that the real numbers of Corona cases and deaths due to the virus are much higher than the official figures.