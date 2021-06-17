In two weeks, the spread of the Indian strain of the coronavirus has increased in Russia. This was stated by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, reports RIA News…

According to her, the increase in the spread of the strain was recorded using the national system, registered on June 2. It contains over 13 thousand virus sequences, among which a noticeable increase in the proportion of the Indian strain was recorded.

“Scientists are very carefully assessing the possibility of transmission, increasing contagiousness, increasing transmissibility and resistance of immunity after a disease and after vaccination with this new strain,” Popova said.

In addition, the head of Rospotrebnadzor said that the department will begin to monitor the situation with COVID-19 around the clock. “The Rospotrebnadzor system has been fully mobilized for today,” Popova noted.

Earlier, she said that the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia is growing mainly due to Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region. According to the head of the department, the continuing growth of diseases is associated with a violation of sanitary and epidemiological protection measures.