World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Sumya Swaminathan said the delta variant of the coronavirus found in India was twice as infectious as the original Wuhan COVID-19. Her words leads TASS…

The Indian strain is now present in more than 85 countries, she said. “Given the speed at which Delta is spreading, overtaking other strains, it could become the dominant strain in the world,” Swaminathan said.

The WHO expert explained that this type of virus is transmitted at least two times more easily than the original virus, and therefore “one person can infect not two, but four, six and even eight.” In this regard, she drew attention to the fact that at the moment there are significantly more cases than at the beginning of the pandemic when all family members are sick.

Earlier, the head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Andrea Ammon, predicted that the Indian strain of coronavirus would quickly spread to all European countries. The doctor noted that by August 2021, 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in European territory will be due to the delta variant of the virus.