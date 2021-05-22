Variants of the Indian strain of coronavirus have been identified in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Pskov region. This was announced on Saturday, May 22, by the director general of the Vector Center Rinat Maksyutov during the New Knowledge marathon.

“To date, 412 genome-wide sequences have been sequenced, referring to different variants of concern <...> 10 genomes belonging to various Indian variants have been identified in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Pskov region,” Maksyutov said in his presentation.

He noted that Vector has received a sample of this strain of coronavirus and is researching the genomes of the variants of greatest concern. Total genomes in Russia have already been determined 370 for the British strain and 27 for the South African variant, Maksyutov pointed out.

On May 21, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that no serious changes in the course of the disease were detected in patients with new strains of coronavirus and that existing mutations of the coronavirus also do not affect the epidemiological process.

A day earlier, she also assured that Russian vaccines against coronavirus infection are able to protect against all strains of infection.

On the same day, the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov also said that more than 400 cases of the British strain and 33 of the South African strain were found in Russia.

According to him, the northwest mutation, which is being monitored on-line, is also gaining importance. The formation of Siberian and northwestern strains of coronavirus in the Russian Federation became known in mid-April.

Information that foreign students who arrived in Russia from India were found to have a new strain of coronavirus appeared on May 11, but then it was denied by the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor. A new mutation, COVID-19, was identified in March. The Indian Ministry of Health noted that at that time they had little data to establish a connection between the emergence of strains and the increase in incidence in a number of Indian states.