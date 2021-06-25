The Abkhaz authorities found an Indian strain of the coronavirus on their territory, but could not name the exact number of those infected with the new mutation. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic.

Whether we are talking about a variant of the infection called “delta”, which is more infectious and the severity of the course of the disease, is not specified. Other details of the spread of the strain in the republic are also not given.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic in Abkhazia, 16 693 people have been infected with the coronavirus, at least 244 people have become victims of the infection. At the same time, the coronavirus vaccine is still not required to enter the country. Russian citizens, unlike other foreigners, also do not need to have a negative test certificate for COVID-19 with them.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities promised to consider a proposal to vaccinate adolescents under the age of 18 against coronavirus due to the danger of the delta strain. The mutation was able to develop at a high rate in the organisms of young people and cause previously unknown complications.