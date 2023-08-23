Indian lunar station Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the surface of the Moon

The Indian automatic interplanetary station (AMS) Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the moon. Live broadcast of the descent was conducted Indian Space Research Organization. It can look on YouTube.

The soft landing took place at approximately 15:35 Moscow time near the South Pole of the Moon.

Thus, India entered the elite club of space powers capable of soft landing on the lunar surface. Earlier this possibility was demonstrated by the USSR, the USA and China.

Related materials:

Previously, the Indian Space Research Organization allowed the transfer of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the Moon from August 23 to 27.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 on a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on Sriharikota Island.

The AMS of the same name includes a module with a propulsion system, a lander and a 26-kilogram lunar rover.