DThe thought of cotton candy brings back sweet memories of childhood for many people. For example, the unique way the sticky stuff melts in your mouth, sticks to your fingers and seems to send an overdose of sugar straight into your veins. Hardly anyone would associate this wonderful pleasure with a fatal illness. A recent piece of news from India evokes exactly these associations. The authorities in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu banned the sale of the sweet snack there a few days ago. Food testers had detected the chemical rhodamine B in the fibers of the cotton wool. This industrial dye gives Indian cotton candy a bright pink color. It is also said to be carcinogenic.

Till Fähnders Political correspondent for South and Southeast Asia and Australia.

As in Germany, cotton candy is sold in India at fairs, but also on beaches and in parks. Since India is a colorful country, it is not only offered in classic white, but also in other colors, such as bright yellow, Smurf blue and mint green. But pink is particularly popular. That's probably why Tamil Nadu immediately declared the snack illegal in all its shapes and colors.

This was preceded by a similar ban in the neighboring Union Territory of Puducherry. More than two weeks ago, a team from the food authority collected samples from stalls on the beaches of the megacity of Chennai. The investigations had confirmed the suspicion. “These contaminants can lead to cancer and affect all body organs,” agency director P Satheesh Kumar told The Indian Express newspaper.

Dyes banned in the EU

According to the food inspector, the dye is primarily used in industry. Textiles, cosmetics and inks are usually treated with Rhodamine B. But it has also been discovered in chili powder, ketchup and shrimp. Consuming the substance can cause headaches, nausea and vomiting. The chemical can also cause irritation to the nose and throat, skin burns, and eye injuries. In many countries, including the entire EU, the use of the substance in food is banned. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said using the chemical in food production and selling contaminated food products was also punishable in India under a 2006 law. The authorities now took strict action against it.







According to food watchdogs, cotton candy in Tamil Nadu is not produced industrially but in small machines. There have now been calls to ban sales across the country. Initially, only people in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will have to go without the delicacy.

In the state, whose film industry releases many works in Tamil every year, a film was even named after the dessert a few years ago. “Panju Mittai”, or “cotton candy” in German, is a jealousy comedy with fantasy elements and, according to reviews, is not part of the great art of cinema. The film takes people back to a time when the cinema offered sweet escapes from everyday life, it was said in a somewhat well-meaning review. But it is also a reminder that “artificiality can leave a bitter aftertaste.”