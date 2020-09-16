The Indian Premier League will start from Saturday to bring smiles on the faces of cricket lovers around the world amid the fear of deadly corona virus epidemic. It will once again have eyes on Digmaj Hendra Singh Dhoni’s calm attitude, Virat Kohli’s aggression and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Defending champions Rohit’s Mumbai Indians will face Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the first match.

The tournament is being played in the UAE due to the ever increasing corona epidemic cases in India. This will be the first time that there will be no on-field spectators during an IPL match. In difficult circumstances, this IPL will be special for the viewers who are craving for cinema and cricket and also for the players.

In a situation where social distancing and health protocols have become part of the routine, the next 53 days of IPL including Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit’s Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals There will be 8 teams names.



IPL has also been held abroad before, but this time this cricketing spectacle of millions of dollars will be in the bio-secure environment for the first time. There will be no applause on Chris Gayle and David Warner’s deafening sixes, nor will there be any noise in the super over. Despite this there is no complaint because at least you will get to see the game.

On paper, the Mumbai team is seen to be the strongest, with Rohit apart from Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Kairan Pollard and ‘death overs’ bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Experienced cricketer in chennai team

Although the Chennai team may be called the ‘army of old men’, but this team has proved that success and talent are not obedient to the age. Giants Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis and all-rounder Jadeja have given their hundred percent to this team and will also give this time.

Some Chennai players not available

Mumbai have an upper hand in the first match. Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Pandya Bandhu, Kairan Pollard strengthen the batting. Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter Nile are also in the squad. The Chennai team has not changed much in all these years. Suresh Raina is not Dhoni’s most trusted warlord this time. He is also not available in place of Rituraj Gaikwad, who has come Corona positive at least five times but Chennai has match winners like Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Jadeja and Bravo. Michelle Santner and Lungi Gidi are also available for selection.

Such is the record of Chennai

Chennai Super Kings are among the most experienced teams in the Indian Premier League. The players of this team have played 3840 T20 matches in total. He will benefit greatly from this experience. However, many of these players have not played competitive cricket for quite some time. Seven players have not played any competitive match this year i.e. in 2020. The UAE has been good for them. In 2014, when the first part of the IPL was played in the UAE, Chennai won four out of five matches.

Mumbai team would like to do amazing in UAE

The UAE has not been good for Mumbai Indians though. In 2014, when the initial stages of the IPL were played there, Mumbai Indians had lost five matches in a row. Although the team is often known for a slow start. The middle order of this team is strong. He has batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav (strike rate 131.96), Kairan Pollard (strike rate 146.77), Krunal Pandya (154.78) and Hardik Pandya (146.06).

UAE pitch is suitable for spin bowlers

The Chennai team also has spinners like Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav after that to prevent the front team from scoring big. His economy rate was second in the middle order last year. UAE pitches are very helpful for spinners. The spinners have an economy rate of 6.98 and 6.66 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and 7.22 in Sharjah. This shows that UAE is very suitable for spin bowlers.