AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/10/2023 – 8:54

The Indian probe that will study the center of the solar system managed to leave “Earth’s sphere of influence”, announced the country’s space agency.

The four-month mission carries scientific instruments to observe the outer layers of the Sun.

The Aditya-L1 probe, which means Sun in Hindi, has traveled 920,000 kilometers since launch on September 2, almost half the planned distance.

“The spacecraft managed to escape Earth’s sphere of influence,” the Indian space agency (ISRO) said in a statement.

The United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have already launched missions into orbit at the center of the solar system, starting with NASA’s Pioneer program in the 1960s.

Japan and China launched their own solar observation missions, but from Earth orbit.

If successful, Aditya-L1 will be the first mission from an Asian country to enter orbit around the Sun.

On August 23, India became the first country to place a spacecraft at the south pole of the Moon, with the landing of Chandrayaan-3, and was also the fourth country to manage to send a probe in a controlled manner to the Earth’s satellite. , after the United States, the Soviet Union and China.

The Pragyan robot left the probe and inspected the surroundings, but was deactivated before the start of the lunar night, which lasts almost two weeks.

Indian scientists had hoped to reactivate the vehicle with the return of sunlight, but so far they have received only silence in response.