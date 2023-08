How did you feel about the content of this article?

Image of the moment when the Indian probe approaches the lunar soil | Photo: ISRO /CHANDRAYAAN-3 SPACE MISSION

The first investigations of the Indian space mission Chandrayaan-3 on the southernmost face of the Moon detected the presence of oxygen and sulfur on the surface of the satellite, as reported this Tuesday (29) by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). English).

The LIBS measuring instrument, which analyzes the composition of materials by exposing them to intense laser pulses, “unequivocally confirms the presence of sulfur in the region, something that was not possible to know with the instruments on board the orbiters”, he declared. to ISRO in a statement.

Preliminary analyzes collected by the measuring equipment on board the Chandrayaan-3 rover reveal that, in addition to oxygen and sulfur, there is also the presence of aluminum, calcium, iron, chromium and titanium at the South Pole of the Moon, said the Indian space agency. .

Remains of manganese and silicon were also found in other measurements, the statement adds. ISRO further states that “an in-depth investigation into the presence of hydrogen” on the Moon is ongoing.

Chandrayaan-3 made history on the 23rd by making India the first country to reach the southernmost part of the satellite, from where important information for Earth will be collected on the presence of water and minerals in the 14 Earth days expected to last the mission.

Less than a week after the historic moon landing, ISRO has announced that it is preparing its first space mission to study the Sun, which will depart from the Indian space agency’s center in Sriharikota, in the south of the country.

With launch scheduled for next Saturday, September 2nd, the Aditya-L1 mission was projected to reach a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from Earth and has the objective of “studying solar activities”, the dynamics of winds in region close to the Sun and its effects on the planet. (With information from the EFE Agency)