“VO”: Indian M107 shells found in the arsenal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Indian-made 155-mm M107 shells were found in service with the Ukrainian military in the special military operation (SVO) zone. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Military Informant”.

It is noted that this is not the first time that Indian equipment has been noticed at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Officially, Delhi denies supplying weapons to Kyiv, however, as the channel emphasizes, the shells could have entered the Northeast Military District zone through Western countries.

Earlier it became known that NATO defense ministers agreed on a plan to transfer control of arms supplies to Ukraine to the alliance. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that these actions “do not make NATO a party to the conflict,” but they strengthen the alliance’s support for Ukraine.

Later, information appeared that NATO countries were planning to supply Ukraine with more shotguns designed to combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).