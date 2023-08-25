New Delhi. India began to inspect the moon’s surface with a rover yesterday, after becoming the first country to land an automated spacecraft near the satellite’s South Pole.

Pragyan – Sanskrit for wisdom – emerged from the lander hours after India met a final milestone in its ambitious low-cost space program, which sparked jubilation across the country.

The mobile robot “came down from the lander and India walked on the Moon,” the Indian Special Research Organization (ISRO) stated on Platform X.

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the success of the mission a “historic day”.

The six-wheeled, solar-powered robot will traverse that sparsely mapped area of ​​the satellite, transmitting images and scientific data during the two-week mission.

mission moon landing Chandrayaan-3 – lunar ship, in Sanskrit – occurred on Wednesday, a few days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region.

Until now, only the Soviet Union, the United States and China had managed to carry missions to the surface of the Moon.

The mission Chandrayaan-3 includes a lander called Vikram –courage, in Sanskrit– and the mobile robot Pragyan.

Released six weeks ago, Chandrayaan-3 it took much longer to reach the Moon than the missions of the US program Apollo in the 1960s and 1970s, which reached the satellite in a few days.

“Very proud”

India uses less powerful rockets than those used by the United States at the time, so the probe had to orbit Earth several times to gain speed before heading to the Moon.

The country has a low-cost aerospace program compared to other powers, but it has grown remarkably since it sent its first spacecraft to orbit the moon in 2008.

The budget for this mission is $74.6 million, proof of India’s frugal space engineering.

Experts say it achieves these low costs by copying and adapting existing space technology and taking advantage of the abundance of highly-trained engineers who charge much less than their foreign counterparts.

Chandrayaan-3 has captivated public attention since its launch in front of thousands of viewers.

Politicians celebrated Hindu rituals to wish the mission success and school students followed the final moments of the moon landing from their classrooms through live broadcasts.

“I feel very proud. India has made its name shine,” said Bhagwan Singh, a trader in the capital New Delhi.

“It is a very happy moment for us,” added the official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the mission’s success “belongs to all of humanity.”