Indians are second in migrating to OECD countries and gaining citizenship there. In China for the year 2018, where China has retained the first position, India has moved to the second place behind Romania. During the year 2018, 4.3 Chinese settled in OECD countries which is 6.5% of the total migrants in these countries. However, it has decreased by 1% over the previous year. There has been a huge increase of 10% in the figures of migrants from India. A total of 3.3 lakh Indians migrated in 2018, which is about 5% of the total. There has been a significant jump in the number of settlers in Canada, while Germany and Italy have also been chosen by many.

According to data collected from different countries, in 2018 a total of 66 lakh people settled in OECD countries which is 3.8% more than last year. However according to the OECD, this data also includes temporary residents. OECD includes some countries in Europe, America, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand. These are all developed countries and attract large numbers of migrants. Whether it is for work or for studies or to seek refuge.

Before the Corona virus epidemic, in 2019, the number of settlers in OECD countries (excluding Colombia and Turkey) was 5.3 million. The figures for 2017 and 2018 are also around the same. Releasing the ‘International Migration Outlook 2020’ on Monday, OECD Secretary-General Angel Guria said that the migration due to Kovid-19 has been affected.

Due to Kovid, almost every OECD country closed its doors to foreigners. Visa issuance declined by 46% in the first half of 2020. This is the biggest decline so far. This decrease increased to 72% in the second quarter.