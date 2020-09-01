Highlights: Railways to start 100 more passenger trains soon, 230 are running

Interstate and infrastructure will be new ‘special’ trains, waiting for clearance from home ministry

The timing of these trains will not change even if the zero-based time table is launched.

Metro services flagged in Unlock 4, railway will be restored gradually

new Delhi

An announcement of running about 100 more trains may be made by Indian Railways soon. Railways is preparing for the festive season. Currently, the Railways are running only 230 express trains including 30 Rajdhanis. All these are being run as ‘special trains’. The 100 trains that are ready to run will also be kept ‘special’. These trains will run interstate and will also be infrastructure. According to sources, the Railway Ministry is awaiting permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Sources also said that there will be no change in the timings of these trains when the Railways issue zero-based time table in the next two months or April.

Railway is normalizing the situation slowly

The Ministry of Railways has already talked about starting rail services in a phased manner. Due to the demand of passengers and the situation of Kovid, trains were to be run, but the plan was repeatedly postponed. Now when the Central Government has given permission to start Metro Rail services from the second week of September under Unlock 4, the workforce will move from one place to another on a large scale. The festival season is also close, so the demand for trains increases.



JEE-NEET students enter local train

Railway authorities have given some relief to the candidates going to give JEE and NEET. These students will be able to board Mumbai’s suburban trains. They have to show their admit card at the Central Railway and Western Railway stations. Right now the local trains are running only for the people engaged in essential services and they are allowed to board. Additional booking counters will be opened at select stations for the convenience of students.

First step towards redelivery of New Delhi railway station

1.78 crore tickets canceled due to Corona

Railways have canceled more than 1.78 crore tickets since March this year due to Corona virus epidemic. This information was received from RTI. According to PTI, an amount of Rs 2,727 crore was returned during the same period. The Railways had suspended its passenger train services from 25 March. In this way, for the first time, the railway was refunded more than what it earned from ticket booking. Between April 1 and August 11 last year, the Railways refunded Rs 3,660.08 crore and in the same period revenue of Rs 17,309.1 crore. This is the first time that he has refunded more than the revenue earned by selling tickets to the railways.

What happened to the railway minister who wrote a letter to 9 chief ministers

Trains are closed since 22 March

Passenger trains and mail / express trains were suspended from 22 March in the country to prevent the spread of corona infection. This is the first time rail services have been stopped in the country. However, in the country where workers special trains were run from May 1 to transport the trapped migrant workers to their homes. Some special trains were run on the Rajdhani route from 12 May and then 100 pairs of trains were started from 1 June.

Now buy a car or wait for Diwali bumpers discounts, every answer will be found here