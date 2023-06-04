“The investigation will reveal who did this and what is the reason,” Ashwini Vaishnau said in an interview with New Delhi Television Network.

The disclosure of the circumstances of the accident came, while the Indian authorities were working to remove the wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed in the Balasore district of the eastern state of Odisha, on Friday evening, in one of the deadliest railway accidents in India in decades.

Earlier, the Press Trust of India news agency reported that a preliminary investigation concluded that the Coromandel Express was signaled to enter the main track line but the signal was later cancelled.

The train entered another line, known as the “loop line”, and collided with a goods train that was stopped there, causing 10 to 12 train cars to derail, and debris from some of the smashed cars fell on a nearby track.

Railways ministry spokesman Amitabh Sharma said the wreckage was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction, causing as many as 3 carriages of the second train to derail.

rescue efforts

Another 15 bodies were recovered Saturday night, and efforts continued into the night, as heavy cranes were used to remove a tractor that had rested on top of a train carriage.

No bodies were found in the tractor, said Sudhanshu Sarangi, Director General of Odisha Fire and Emergency Services, and the work was completed on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focusing on modernizing the British-era railway network in what has become the world’s most populous country, with a population of 1.42 billion.

Despite government efforts to improve railway safety, several hundred accidents occur each year on the world’s largest single-run train network.

In 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people, in one of India’s worst train accidents.

In 2016, a passenger train derailed between the cities of Indore and Patna, killing 146 people.

Most train accidents in India are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

More than 12 million people use 14,000 trains across India each day, traveling on tracks of 64,000 km.