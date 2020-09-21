Highlights: Clone train will run on certain routes from Monday

Railway released list of cloned trains a few days ago

These trains will be in addition to labor specials and special trains

Indian Railways is running 20 pairs of clone trains on certain routes from Monday. The Railway Ministry said in a statement that these trains will be in addition to Shramik Special and Special trains. Clone trains will run between several states including UP, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab. In stations for which there are more passengers, clone trains will run to increase the frequency of trains.

Many trains to Bihar

According to the list released by the Railways, Clone Train (02563) will run from Saharsa to New Delhi while Clone Train (02564) will run daily from New Delhi to Saharsa. This train will stop at Chhapra, Gorakhpur and Kanpur stations on the way. Clone train from Bihar to New Delhi will run from Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Rajgir and Rajendranagar stations of East Central Railway in addition to Saharsa.



Clone trains will run for here

As per the list released by the Railways, clone trains will run between Amritsar-Jayanagar, New Delhi-Lucknow, Bangalore-Danapur, Ahmedabad-Darbhanga, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Patna Ahmedabad, Varanasi-New Delhi and Amritsar-Brandra. Explain that only those passengers will be able to travel in the cloned train of the railway, who will get a waiting ticket to reach their destination. The plan of the clone train will eliminate the worry of not having a seat confirmed in the waiting ticket.



Know what is a clone train

The clone is the name of any original train and the second train that runs according to the same. This train runs on the route of the original train. They are run on a particular route to meet the increasing demand. Clone train also because instead of increasing the other trains on the railway route, instead of increasing the already running train, it increases another train in the same name, it gives convenience to the passengers.