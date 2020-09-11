The Metro has started operating from September 7 and now Indian Railways (Indian Railway Start) is also going to start 80 special trains from September 12. For this, Railway Ticket Booking has also been opened from 10 September. All these trains will be fully reserved and passengers will not be able to travel without a confirmed ticket, so passengers will have to make reservations to travel on these trains.1- Firstly you go to IRCTC website irctc.co.in or download its app or create an IRCTC account after visiting the website of IRCTC directly.

2- After this, you have to provide some information like name, password, preferred language, name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, address etc. After this, click on submit. This will create your IRCTC account.

3- You can also take the ticket from the ticket counter but in view of corona infection you should book the ticket right from home. Anyone who does not have the facility of the net and is untouched by it for any reason can go and get a ticket at the ticket counter.

4- You will reach the Book Your Ticket page where you want to travel from where to where. You can proceed to booking tickets by choosing which day you want to travel and in which class you want to travel.

After login, you can see the availability of these special trains and after that you can book tickets through e-payment. You will also receive an SMS.

6- Just with this ticket, you will enter the station with utmost care and keeping in mind the guidelines of the railway and you will sit there after looking at the seat registered on the ticket.

Railways has made special preparations for your safe journey but you also have to give full support for this.



Passengers traveling must follow these rules (Train Guidelines For Passengers).



1- According to the guidelines from the railways, entry at the station can be done only through confirmed ticket.

2- Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of journey, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

3- To travel it is necessary for all travelers to download the Arogya Setu APP.

4. Blankets, sheets, curtains will not be provided by the Railways during the journey.

5. It will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing while boarding the train and during the journey.

6. All passengers will have thermal screening at the railway station and only those passengers who do not show any symptoms of Asymptomatic Corona virus will get entry in the train.

7- It is necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey. Failure to do so will prevent you from entering the station. You will also find sanitizer everywhere and you can also apply face shield and globs for your protection.

Out of the 40 pairs of trains to be started, 12 pairs will be such that will run from different stations of Delhi or whose journey will end there. There are 4 pairs of trains which will pass through Delhi. That is, out of the 80 trains that will run, 32 will be such, in which passengers will be able to start or end their journey from Delhi. On the other hand, if you talk about Northern Railway, then a total of 23 pairs of trains will run under Northern Railway. Apart from this, Vande Bharat train will also run between Delhi to Varanasi. In this way, passengers going to and from Delhi will get a lot of benefit from the start of operations of these new trains.