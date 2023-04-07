MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Publishers Association of India is deeply angered by the government’s decision to police news spread on social media through a self-appointed fact-checking unit, it said on Friday, outlining the new rules. as draconian and censorship-like.

Amendments to the country’s information technology rules make it mandatory on platforms “not to post, share or host false or misleading information” about the government.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been in several rows with social media platforms after they failed to meet demands that certain content or accounts be taken down for allegedly spreading misinformation.

The Indian government announced on Thursday that it would appoint a news verification team to identify false or misleading information, but the Publishers Association questioned the state mechanism, its broad powers to determine false news and claimed the right to appeal in such cases.

“All of this goes against the principles of natural justice and is akin to censorship,” the agency said in a statement.

“The ministry’s notification of such draconian rules is therefore regrettable. The Association again asks the ministry to step back and conduct consultations with media organizations and press bodies.”

(By Sudipto Ganguly and Shivam Patel)