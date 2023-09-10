Indian Prime Minister Modi presented Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov with a beige scarf with G20 symbols

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a scarf decorated with G20 symbols. reports about this RIA News.

Modi presented Lavrov with a beige scarf made from khadi fabric designed by Mahatma Gandhi. The accessory also features symbols specially created for India’s G20 Presidency. Modi and Lavrov held a meeting at the Raj Ghat memorial complex.

It was previously reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz avoided Lavrov at the G20 summit. The German politician did not shake hands with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry or exchange greetings with him.

Earlier, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash called the summit in New Delhi one of the most difficult in the history of the G20. “The approval of the declaration took almost twenty days,” she emphasized.