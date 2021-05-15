Former Prime Minister of the Indian state of Uttarakhand Trievendra Singh Ravan said that the coronavirus has the right to life. On May 14, the edition reported about it. NBT…

“Philosophically speaking, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is also a living organism that wants to live and has the right to live like people. But we consider ourselves the smartest and try to destroy it. Therefore, it constantly mutates, ”he said.

Ravan added that a person needs to learn how to predict the behavior of the coronavirus in order to be ready to fight it.

The former prime minister’s statement came at a time when India is setting anti-records for the number of cases of COVID-19 per day, according to this indicator, the country is in second place in the world.

According to the latest Worldometer data, over the past day in India, more than 326 thousand new cases of coronavirus were detected, 3879 people died, over 3.6 million citizens defeated the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 24 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country, over 266 thousand people have died, more than 20 million have recovered.

On May 14, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that medical professionals, military forces and scientists are connected to fight COVID-19. Recently, over 180 million people in the country have been vaccinated against coronavirus, and the local government, in turn, is making every effort to vaccinate as many citizens as possible.