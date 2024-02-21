MMen in turbans duck out of the clouds of smoke. Drones circle above them. The aircraft apparently dropped tear gas canisters, which exploded with a loud bang on the ground. Some of the men hold cloths over their mouths and noses, others have prepared for the attacks from the air with face masks, protective goggles and gas masks. They try to protect their hearing from the explosions with headphones and earplugs. They parked their tractors and trailers behind the battle line. The police had asked them not to use excavators and bulldozers to remove the roadblocks for safety reasons. In addition, women, children and senior citizens should not come closer than one kilometer to the scene of the conflict.

Till Fähnders Political correspondent for South and Southeast Asia and Australia.

The men seen in the videos of the farmers' protests near the Indian capital New Delhi are farmers from the states of Punjab and Haryana, the breadbaskets of India. So far they have not let the violent clashes dissuade them from their plan. Their goal is a “Dilli Chalo”, a “March on Delhi”, as they have named their protest march to the capital. With the march they want to enforce their demands for government-guaranteed minimum prices for all their agricultural products, debt repayments and better pensions. After years of stagnating incomes, shrinking land holdings, growing debts and an alarmingly high suicide rate among farmers, they want a better life.