In an interview with People’s Gazettethe secretary general of the NGO Portas Abertas, Marco Cruz, said that the Indian People’s Party, of which the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is a member, has been harassing Christians across the country so that they do not “evangelize” individuals who follow Hinduism as their main religion.

The reason behind this would be political issues, as the party does not want the number of Indian Hindus to decrease, which could also mean a drop in the number of possible voters for the party.

