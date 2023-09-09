Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed this Saturday the African Union as the new member of the G20during the first session of the Group of Twenty leaders’ summit in New Delhi.

“I would like to welcome the president of the African Union as an official member of the G20,” Modi said at the summit opening, welcoming Azali Assoumani to the table with a hug.

India had championed the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of Twenty since assuming the presidency, a proposal welcomed by other world leaders as a step forward in strengthening multilateralism.

The union of African countries thus becomes the last member of the group, created in 1999 and made up of the G-8 (Germany, Canada, USA, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and Russia), the EU, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

He President of the European Council, Charles Michel, welcomed the inclusion of the AU and stated on the social network

An opinion similar to that of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who highlighted in X the importance of this step so that the global multilateral system reflects the realities of the world.

The leaders of the world’s main economies met this Saturday in New Delhi, within the framework of a summit that will continue until tomorrow, with the participation, among others, of the American president, Joe Biden, and the British prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

The presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, two veterans of the G20 summits, will be the two main absences from the meeting this weekend in New Delhi, in which two of the most notable presences are those of the US president, Joe Biden, and that of the host, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi.

The United States Government admitted this Friday that it will be difficult for G20 leaders to reach a consensus to issue a final joint statement, due to differences over the war in Ukraine.

if the New Delhi summit concludes without a joint statement, it would be the first time in history that this has occurred, which would raise questions about the geopolitical relevance of this group.

EFE

