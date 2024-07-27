Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Kyiv next month for the first time since the Ukraine crisis began in 2022, sources said.

The sources added that this comes a month after Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, according to NDTV channel, today, Saturday.

On the day Prime Minister Modi secured a third term after the Lok Sabha elections, Zelensky congratulated him and invited him to visit Ukraine.

In a telephone conversation with President Zelensky in March this year, Modi discussed ways to strengthen India-Ukraine partnership and reiterated the country’s approach of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. The Prime Minister said India will continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful resolution.

Since the crisis began, India has stressed that it can only be ended through dialogue and diplomacy, and the Prime Minister said, “India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.”

The Indian prime minister had also travelled to Moscow earlier this month for a two-day visit. During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi stressed that violence cannot be solved on the battlefield.

“India has always advocated respect for the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward,” he said.