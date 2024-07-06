Indian Foreign Ministry: Modi to talk to Putin about Indians participating in SVO

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the issue of foreigners involved in the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Indian side knows that about 40 Indian citizens may participate in the SVO in the ranks of the Russian army. The Indian Prime Minister will raise the issue of dismissing these foreign military personnel who may have ended up in the combat zone “by mistake” at a personal meeting with Putin.

“We are making every effort to bring back Indian citizens as soon as possible,” Kwatra said, adding that India has already managed to bring back 10 citizens sent to military service.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced the date of Modi’s visit to Moscow. The official visit of the head of the Indian government to the Russian capital will take place on July 8-9.